Frida Kahlo-inspired Restaurant Opens in Southtown

click to enlarge
I hate when things sneak by me, but that's neither here nor there.
All you have to know if there's a new Mexican eatery in Southtown that pays respects to painter and overall badass Frida Kahlo. Open as of three weeks ago by former Pre-K teacher Andrea Garcia, Casa Azul
is an ode to Kahlo's longtime home, La Casa Azul, where the artist was born, created her art, lived with husband Diego Rivera and eventually died in Coyoacan in Mexico City.
The Southtown Casa Azul is at 1036 S. Alamo St. and its 1,300 square-feet are filled with wooden tables, bright-colored walls and Frida art by local artist available for purchase.
click to enlarge
The restaurant, complete with sprawling patio, serves apps (street corn and mole fries), a slew of tortas and mini tacos. The brunch menu, available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. also molletes, a barbacoa torta, chorizo and egg torta, a chilaquiles torta and a chori-papa torta with chorizo and potato.
Casa Azul is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch.
A grand opening is slated for whenever the restaurant's liquor license is approved.
1036 S. Alamo St., (210) 451-9393.