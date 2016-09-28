Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Frida Kahlo-inspired Restaurant Opens in Southtown

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge img_7961.jpg

I hate when things sneak by me, but that's neither here nor there.

All you have to know if there's a new Mexican eatery in Southtown that pays respects to painter and overall badass Frida Kahlo. Open as of three weeks ago by former Pre-K teacher Andrea Garcia, Casa Azul is an ode to Kahlo's longtime home, La Casa Azul, where the artist was born, created her art, lived with husband Diego Rivera and eventually died in Coyoacan in Mexico City. 

The Southtown Casa Azul is at 1036 S. Alamo St. and its 1,300 square-feet are filled with wooden tables, bright-colored walls and Frida art by local artist available for purchase.
click to enlarge img_7962.jpg
The restaurant, complete with sprawling patio, serves apps (street corn and mole fries), a slew of tortas and mini tacos. The brunch menu, available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. also molletes, a barbacoa torta, chorizo and egg torta, a chilaquiles torta and a chori-papa torta with chorizo and potato. 

Casa Azul is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch. 

A grand opening is slated for whenever the restaurant's liquor license is approved. 

1036 S. Alamo St., (210) 451-9393.


Tags: , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Find Fall Brews in San Antonio Read More

  2. Southerleigh Launches GoFundMe for Late Cook Read More

  3. Crossroads Kitchen Owners Will Open Southern Bar This Fall Read More

  4. Restaurants to Keep an Eye Out for This Fall Read More

  5. Theory Coffee, Young Lion Pie Are Bringing You Seven Types of Pie Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...