Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Jason Dady Will Visit CBS's The Dish this Saturday
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 4:12 AM
enter text here This Saturday, October 1, before you head to the farmers market or whilst watching Saturday morning cartoons in your skivvies over a big bowl of cereal, make sure to turn the telly to CBS This Morning
for their The Dish segment featuring a very familiar face.
Chef Jason Dady, who recently opened The Bin inside the former Bakery Lorraine storefront and also owns Two Bros. BBQ Market, will be demoing a barbecue feast, with sides and a cocktail at 8 a.m.
This Morning recently hosted chef Alexander Smalls of NYC's "The Cecil" and "Minston's" in Harlem and chef Gabriel Kruether, who holds one Michelin star and three from the New York Times.
