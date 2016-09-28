Restaurants to Keep an Eye Out for This Fall

click to enlarge Photo by Dan Payton

I can’t argue with restaurant openings — they help diversify our city’s palate and keep me employed. And summer certainly wasn’t a slow season, with the opening of Botika and Jazz, TX both at the Pearl, a new Hawaiian food truck, a new ramen pop-up by Quealy Watson, a new Taiwanese shaved ice joint in Snopioca, the opening of The Well, a new Taco Palenque, oh and a new tapas bar via Jason Dady in The Bin.

But the fall will bring even more openings. Though most are still battling construction woes, it’d behoove you to put these restaurants on your radar.

Let’s start off with La Cantera Resort & Spa’s latest, Loma de Vida Spa and Wellness, which will introduce Quenche Juicery and Barista Bar with fresh juices and cocktails. The spa and the bar open to the public September 30.

Nola Brunch, brought to you by chef Pieter Sypesteyn of Where Y’at Food Truck and The Cookhouse will open at 111 Kings Court with all-day New Orleans brunch. Expect beignets, fried oysters, pain perdu, hashbrown cake along with fresh juices, can juice and café au lait. No date has been set for the opening.

Steve Mahoney knows how to open bars. With Hanzo, the man behind Francis Bogside/Brigid, Blue Box and George’s Keep will try his hand at a Japanese izakaya in the same shopping center as Florio’s Pizza. Though no date has been set, expect a late 2016, early 2017 opening date.

Of course, Chad Carey named his latest eatery on the St. Mary’s Strip after the whispers and rumors that often swirl in the food industry. Of course. Chisme, español for gossip, will reportedly pack in the mezcal along with updated South Texas eats inside the former home of Teka Molino. They’re close to giving a date, so keep your eyes peeled next time you’re at sister venue, Paper Tiger.

Let’s head way north for the opening of Peggy’s on the Green the second project via Mark Bohanan, led by chef Heather Nañez. The eatery promises Southern comfort food, patio sippers and a view of Cibolo Creek. A late September opening date was rumored for this Ye Kendall Inn restaurant.

Though chef Stefan Bowers was tight-lipped with the name chosen for the restaurant that’ll eventually open in fire station No. 7 at 604 S. Alamo St., he recently dropped hints as to what will be on the menu. Expect easily shared, and accessible Italian fare, which fans of Bowers know he can nail effortlessly. No opening date yet (sorry, I sound like a broken record!), but we could be in store for a new spot to spend New Years Eve in.

Houston Street will receive two new eateries this fall. La Panaderia (inside the former Toscana Ristorante) from brothers David and Jose Caceres will bring bread cultura to downtown in December, while Moshe’s Golden Falafel (inside the late Big Apple Bagels), via chef Andrew Weissman looks to open decidedly sooner.

Fans of Southern flea market food and bourbon will have a place to ease the blues when Lowcountry opens later this fall. Helmed by Crossroads Kitchen queens, Drew Morros and Roberta Marques and with backing by Danny Delgado (Faust, La Botanica, Hi-Tones, Phantom Room) and Andrea Vince, Lowcountry will have a sneak preview on October 19 with music by Margaret Garrett.