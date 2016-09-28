Email
Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Theory Coffee, Young Lion Pie Are Bringing You Seven Types of Pie

Posted By and on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 5:15 AM

INSTAGRAM/YOUNGLIONSA

There is no culinary magic behind the pie-making of Jason Tantaros at Theory Coffee, though the flavor may suggest otherwise.

For Tantaros, who works in the truck, baking pies is just something he enjoys.

“I don’t claim to be a baker, I just wanna make pies that people like. I’ve always been a fan of pie, it’s very nostalgic for me,” he explained.

Theory Coffee (owned by Mark Vollmar), recently introduced Tantaro’s pies and he’s currently offering seven flavors, the most popular options being apple, pecan, and peach. The pies are well-balanced, not overly sweet, and have a nice freshness to them that shows the craftsmanship put into each. The ratio of crust to filling is spot on, and the portion per slice is generous. I managed to get my hands on the last slice of pie available on my visit, which turned out to be pecan, and a delicious pairing with my latte. 
click to enlarge KARAH CARMACK
  Karah Carmack

Though pies aren’t the most on-plan foods out there — do you know how much sugar goes into apple pie filling? — Tantaro is providing a sweet treat made with high-quality ingredients.

“The one thing that’s really important for me is to know that pie isn’t meant to be healthy, but I don’t use junk to make them — no artificial anything, I make them as health conscious as possible,” he said.

Tantaro’s pies, under the Young Lion Pie Makers brand, will run you $4.50 by the slice Wednesday-Saturday inside the Theory Coffee truck, and he’s also taking whole pie orders ($20-25).

2347 Nacogdoches Road, (512) 507-3025.


