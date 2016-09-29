Big Hops Bitters Is Hosting a Queso Throwdown This Saturday

click to enlarge
If there's one thing South Texans can lay claim to it is being queso connoisseurs. This Saturday, October 1, Big Hops Bitters will give everyone a chance to dip their chip in great quesos during their first-ever Queso Throwdown
.
The competition starts at 5 p.m. with quesos from Ranger Creek, Deep Ellum, Independence, and Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery competing against locally made dips. Judges will vote on their fave, and there will also be a people's choice winner, brewery choice and most innovative.
Judging starts at 7:30 p.m. for this BYOChips event.
226 W. Bitters Road, (210) 437-3588.