Thursday, September 29, 2016

Big Hops Bitters Is Hosting a Queso Throwdown This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BIG HOPS BITTERS

If there's one thing South Texans can lay claim to it is being queso connoisseurs. This Saturday, October 1, Big Hops Bitters will give everyone a chance to dip their chip in great quesos during their first-ever Queso Throwdown

The competition starts at 5 p.m. with quesos from Ranger Creek, Deep Ellum, Independence, and Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery competing against locally made dips. Judges will vote on their fave, and there will also be a people's choice winner, brewery choice and most innovative. 

Judging starts at 7:30 p.m. for this BYOChips event. 

226 W. Bitters Road, (210) 437-3588. 

