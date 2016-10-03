Email
Monday, October 3, 2016

Get Your Free Macaron at Bakery Lorraine on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 4:45 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy

There's nothing we love more than a delicious birthday treat, so when Bakery Lorraine said they were giving away free — yes, freemacarons on Tuesday, we knew we had to spread the word. 

In celebration of the bakery's five year anniversary of satisfying San Antonio's sweet tooth, Bakery Lorraine will give out these goodies on a first-come, first-serve basis at both of it's locations: 306 Pearl Pkwy #110 and 7338 Louis Pasteur Dr. #201. 

Stop by for your free treat and wish the bake shop a happy birthday.
