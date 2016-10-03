Email
Monday, October 3, 2016

Gilmore Girl Fans Can Finally Step into Luke's Diner this Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/WHITE ELEPHANT COFFEE CO.

With just under two months to go before Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life season 8 debuts on Netflix, the marketing campaign is going into full effect.

Fans of Rory (how?) and Lorelai (literally the best TV mom out there) who can't wait for the November 25 premiere, can get their fix of free coffee at White Elephant Coffee Company on October 5 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Owner Jose Carlos de la Colina says Netflix reached out to turn the coffee shop into Star Hollow's Luke's with branded cups bearing Gilmore Girl quotes on them. The streaming service will turn 250 shops across the country into Luke's pop-ups that day. White Elephant, which opened last fall, recently received a silver medal for their single origin espresso and a bronze medal for their regular espresso in the Golden Bean Roasters Competition and Conference this September. 

Stop by, discuss the merits of any of Rory's boyfriends (I guess I'm team Jess), sip on your free java and prepare to wait another 50 odd days before the show launches. 

