Gilmore Girl Fans Can Finally Step into Luke's Diner this Wednesday

With just under two months to go before Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
season 8 debuts on Netflix, the marketing campaign is going into full effect.
Fans of Rory (how?) and Lorelai (literally the best TV mom out there) who can't wait for the November 25 premiere, can get their fix of free coffee at White Elephant Coffee Company on October 5 from 7 a.m. to noon.
Owner Jose Carlos de la Colina says Netflix reached out to turn the coffee shop into Star Hollow's Luke's with branded cups bearing Gilmore Girl
quotes on them. The streaming service will turn 250 shops across the country
into Luke's pop-ups that day. White Elephant, which opened last fall, recently received a silver medal for their single origin espresso and a bronze medal for their regular espresso in the Golden Bean Roasters Competition
and Conference this September.
Stop by, discuss the merits of any of Rory's boyfriends (I guess I'm team Jess), sip on your free java and prepare to wait another 50 odd days before the show launches.