The Maker Behind Food Whore Aprons Is Now Roasting Coffee

Coffee is so hot right now.
Javier Treviño, who designs aprons via Food Whore Co., has launched another brand, this time geared toward coffee lovers. With Joe Cupps
, Treviño and partner/girlfriend Elia Lerma are trying to match your mood to your coffee.
Billed as "different roasts for different moods," the roasting takes places in a small garage, with an undisclosed coffee importer sourcing beans for all varieties to date. For now, Joe Cupps carries five blends: a Daring Blond light roast of Guatemaln and Oaxacan beans; a Dark Hills dark roast with Ethiopian and Oaxacan beans; a Los Santos medium roast out of a microlot in Espirito Santo, Brazil; a Moxie Avenue medium roast with a blend of Oaxacan, Colombian and Ethiopian beans; and a Oaxacan Gold dark roast with 100 percent of the beans coming from the Mexican state that also blesses us with great mezcal, another of Treviño's passions.
The Daring Blond has hints of berries and nuts, while Los Santos had strong hints of papaya and other tropical fruits.
Bags, $13-$15, are available for purchase through their website, joecupps.com
.