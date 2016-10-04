Email
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Get a $6 Bowl of Miso Ramen at Kimura This Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 4:21 PM


click to enlarge FACEBOOK/KIMURA
National holidays give us reason to celebrate random foods. We've eaten our fill of tacos for the day and now we can look forward to national noodle day on Thursday, October 5. 

And for one glorious day, Kimura — SA's first noodle house — will offer $6 miso ramen bowls. Guest can stop by from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the mark down. The restaurant, which opened in 2013, is owned by James Beard semifinalist Michael Sohocki (Il Forno, Restaurant Gwendolyn). 

152 E. Pecan St., (210) 444-0702.

