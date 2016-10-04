Email
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Move Over Pumpkin Spice Latte, Rosella Has Your New Fall Favorite

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 5:11 AM

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras

If you want to celebrate fall, but hate the taste of pumpkin, Rosella Coffee has an alternative. 

As of Saturday, October 1, coffee fiends who need a little extra sweetness in their lives can opt for an apple spice latte. Topped off with a squeeze of apple cinnamon simple syrup created by cook Vanessa Martinez, the latte bears just enough sweetness along with a delicate hint of cinnamon and real apples. It's essentially hot apple cider meets coffee and should be part of your normal morning routine as the weather cool. 

The apple spice coffee runs $4.50 like the other lattes on Rosella's menu board. 

203 W. Jones Ave., Suite 101, (210) 277-8574.

