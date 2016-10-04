Email
Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Paper Tiger and Edible SA Are Hosting the First-Ever San Anto Wine Mixer

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PAPER TIGER
  • Courtesy of Paper Tiger

Those who braved July's meat-tastic barbecue event at Paper Tiger, co-hosted by Edible SA, know what's in store for October 16. 

You'll have to set some time aside from your online poker playing to attend the first-ever San Anto Wine Mixer (POW!) from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 16. The event will include samples of the Hill Country's best wines, oysters, sausages (maybe some made with Kobayashi, perhaps?) baguettes from Bakery Lorraine and a performance by Brandon Cunningham.

Winos ready to take on the San Anto Wine Mixer, will don wine glass lanyards (!) as they sample vinos from Pedernales Cellars, William Chris Vineyards, Lewis Wines, Lost Draw Cellars, Compass Rose Cellars, Brennan Vineyards, Kuhlman Cellars, Bending Branch Winery, Spicewood Vineyards, Wedding Oak Winery, Vinonium Partners and more. 

Don't slow down, Speed Racer. Tickets ($30 in advance, $40 at the door) can be purchased through the venue's site. VIP ticket ($100) are also available for a special lounge, more bites and  a bar with Grower Champagne, sherry and mezcal. POW!

2410 N. St. Mary's St.

