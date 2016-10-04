What's in a Name? Don't Turn Your Nose up at Poondawg's

click to enlarge Jessica Elizarraras

There's a new food trailer in the Broadway News parking lot that also holds Mila Coffee, Rise Up Beverages and Outland Provision Co. As of two weeks ago, you can get a New York-style hot dog from Poondawg's Gourmet Frankfurters.Now, before you rush off to urbandictionary.com, owner Michael Puno says the truck's moniker comes from a nickname his friends gave him and a penchant for hot dogs."One of my treats as a kid growing up in Long Island, was a hot dog and a Yoo-hoo," Puno said over the phone.The truck takes Sabrett ("If you're from New York, you know that brand," he says) all-beef frankfurters and pairs them with Texan ingredients, an updated concept that Puno first launched in Florida in 2005. These days the cart runs 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Thursday when they open at noon. The toppings include dill, sweet and hot & spicy relish, eight varieties of mustard, and premium toppings of chili, cheese, raw onion, spicy onion sauce, sauerkraut and Sriracha sauerkraut. Their lunch special includes two dogs, chips and a drink for $6, so you really can't beat that."We have to explain the name all the time, but if you know me and the product, you understand," Puno said. "I can't help where people's minds go."You can spot the cart with the help of the 1965 Volkswagen bus Puno has outfitted with his logo.And if you really must Google it, don't say we didn't warn you.