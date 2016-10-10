Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

Get Your Fill of Chorizo and Cervezas at Attagirl's Pop-Up Tonight

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 3:22 PM

14591840_10154529156308340_6223296295341621095_n.jpg

Mondays are the worst. Post-debate Mondays ... well, let's just say they have a few of us reaching for the bottle.

You can cheer yourself up this evening at Attagirl which is hosting cook Alex Paredes of Lüke San Antonio for his second Gallo/Toro pop-up at the small chicken house.

The menu includes a chorizo rojo beer sausage torta with green salsa and nopales; a chorizo verde of pork with pico and frijol de olla; a chorizo plate with both red and green chorizos; a cochinita pibil torta with red onion relish and veggies en escabeche (the ones served during the first pop-up were truly bright and distinct from other local escabeches). Prices run $8-$10.

On the cerveza side, tapmaster Lindsay Glassford will have a few special brews on tap to wash it all down with. 

The pop-up kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. or sell-out. 

726 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210) 437-4263.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Gallo Toro, Attagirl

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CycloSocial – That Time I Ate all the Tortilla Chips and Made 9 New Friends Read More

  2. Why You Should Shop at Ali Baba International Food Market (and What Snacks to Make With Your Goods) Read More

  3. At The Longhorn Café, the Fish Sandwich Is a Pleasant Surprise Read More

  4. The Pollo Pibil Tacos at Viva Tacoland Will Take You Across the Border Read More

  5. Move Over Pumpkin Spice Latte, Rosella Has Your New Fall Favorite Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...