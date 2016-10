Get Your Fill of Chorizo and Cervezas at Attagirl's Pop-Up Tonight

Mondays are the worst. Post-debate Mondays ... well, let's just say they have a few of us reaching for the bottle.You can cheer yourself up this evening at Attagirl which is hosting cook Alex Paredes of Lüke San Antonio for his second Gallo/Toro pop-up at the small chicken house.The menu includes a chorizo rojo beer sausage torta with green salsa and nopales; a chorizo verde of pork with pico and frijol de olla; a chorizo plate with both red and green chorizos; a cochinita pibil torta with red onion relish and veggies en escabeche (the ones served during the first pop-up were truly bright and distinct from other local escabeches). Prices run $8-$10.On the cerveza side, tapmaster Lindsay Glassford will have a few special brews on tap to wash it all down with.The pop-up kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. or sell-out.