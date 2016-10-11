Email
Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Hotel Emma's Larder Is Making a Pecan Pie Latte

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 5:00 AM

Pumpkin spice is out. Pecan pie is in.

Though a bit premature in the way of autumnal flavors (I usually stay away from pecan pie until Thanksgiving, but that's just me), Hotel Emma's boutique grocer, Larder, is now serving a pecan pie latte.

Made with a pecan pie syrup that uses a bouquet of spices to remind you of all things toasty, fleecy and good, the drink is topped off with a good chunk of toasted pecans. It's rich, but not cloyingly so. Try it soon. Pick one up on your way to Rosella to try their apple spice latte. Pair it with one of their cheddar bacon scones or a hand pie. Leggings and scarves are optional. 

306 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8355.

