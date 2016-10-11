Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Hotel Emma's Larder Is Making a Pecan Pie Latte
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 5:00 AM
Pumpkin spice is out. Pecan pie is in.
Though a bit premature in the way of autumnal flavors (I usually stay away from pecan pie until Thanksgiving, but that's just me), Hotel Emma's boutique grocer, Larder
, is now serving a pecan pie latte.
Made with a pecan pie syrup that uses a bouquet of spices to remind you of all things toasty, fleecy and good, the drink is topped off with a good chunk of toasted pecans. It's rich, but not cloyingly so. Try it soon. Pick one up on your way to Rosella to try their apple spice latte
. Pair it with one of their cheddar bacon scones or a hand pie. Leggings and scarves are optional.
306 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8355.
