Hotel Emma's Larder Is Making a Pecan Pie Latte

click to enlarge

Pumpkin spice is out. Pecan pie is in.Though a bit premature in the way of autumnal flavors (I usually stay away from pecan pie until Thanksgiving, but that's just me), Hotel Emma's boutique grocer, Larder , is now serving a pecan pie latte.Made with a pecan pie syrup that uses a bouquet of spices to remind you of all things toasty, fleecy and good, the drink is topped off with a good chunk of toasted pecans. It's rich, but not cloyingly so. Try it soon. Pick one up on your way to Rosella to try their apple spice latte . Pair it with one of their cheddar bacon scones or a hand pie. Leggings and scarves are optional.