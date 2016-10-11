Pop the Champagne: Pearl Wine Shop Opens Next Week

click to enlarge
The Pearl announced the opening date of its new wine bar and shop on Tuesday morning. Opened by Scott Ota and partner Mark Stoltz, wine lovers and dabblers can enjoy High Street Wine Co.'s
wares starting Thursday, October 20.
The shop, which will focus on high-value, small production wines from across the globe available by the glass and bottle. Ota, named one of Wine & Spirit mags best new sommeliers in 2014, will aim for an "approachable" list according to the Pearl's press release, along with rotating wine flights and beer and cider for the wine-averse. Bonus: patrons can purchase Govino wine glasses to enjoy during the Pearl Farmers Market and along the river.
The wine shop will open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
302 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 104.