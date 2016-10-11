Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

San Antonio 100: How El Machito’s Cecina Asada de Yecapixtla Nails Subtlety

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Cecina Asada de Yecapixtla with nopalitos, tortillas, guacamole, salsa, and sides
  • Cecina Asada de Yecapixtla with nopalitos, tortillas, guacamole, salsa, and sides

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.

It should be no surprise that Johnny Hernandez, the chef behind El Machito, The Fruteria, and La Gloria, a man so recognized for his mastery of Mexican cuisine that the Obamas invited him to cook for Cinco De Mayo this year, has declared that cecina asada de Yecapixtla is one of his most treasured recipes.

The designation makes sense, as it tends to be that the more talented a chef becomes, the more they esteem subtlety. Their effort goes into paring down recipes, removing nonessential items until they are left with nothing but the naked soul of the dish. After all, making a handful ingredients sing takes more talent than coaxing a tune out of a choir.

In the case of Hernandez, his great achievement is not in creating a new dish, but in reintroducing a classic. Hernandez’ recipe, which borrows from the traditional method popularized in the city of Yecapixtla, requires the meticulously slicing a round of beef back and forth, thinly, from top to bottom, until you are left with a long, unbroken sheet of meat; as Andrew Zimmern discoveredthis is difficult. Salt is then applied and the beef rests in the sun for an hour.

The method, which borrows from a tradition more than 200 years old, utilizes the salt to first draw liquid out of the meat, then slowly work its way — via the water — back into the meat, where it then begins destabilizing the deep muscle tissue, resulting in a tender final product. After the salt has done its work, Hernandez splashes the ribbon with olive oil and lets it cook, though indirectly, over a mesquite flame. The result is unglamorous, similar looking to a cutlet in its flat, thin shape, but with a remarkably delicate chew.

click to enlarge img_4397.jpg
What makes the beef memorable is that succulence usually requires thickness; as the phrase goes, you “bite into” something. What the cecina asada de Yecapixtla accomplishes though, is to produce that same tenderness, that same satisfying, carnal toothsomeness you get in bloody steak and roasted chicken, but in a thin, brown, unassuming slice of meat.

Served alongside nopalitos, guacamole, salsa, house-made corn tortillas, and two sides of your choosing, the tacos are a masterclass in harmony: cold and hot, crunchy and tender, fresh and aged. Never though, as is the case with so many tacos, does the taste of the meat get overpowered. The salty, smoky, buttery bite of the cecina reminds you in every bite that it is the reason you came.

7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 314-3971.

For more, follow Mark on Instagram and Twitter.


Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Big Bend Brewing Is Finally Available in SA Read More

  2. Hotel Emma's Larder Is Making a Pecan Pie Latte Read More

  3. Get Your Fill of Chorizo and Cervezas at Attagirl's Pop-Up Tonight Read More

  4. At The Longhorn Café, the Fish Sandwich Is a Pleasant Surprise Read More

  5. Paper Tiger and Edible SA Are Hosting the First-Ever San Anto Wine Mixer Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...