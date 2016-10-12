Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Urban Bricks Pizza Is Opening a Third Location with Free Pizza

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF URBAN BRICKS PIZZA
  • Courtesy of Urban Bricks Pizza
More 'za is on the way by the folks that bring you made-to-order pies in a quick-service setting. Urban Bricks Pizza, which has locations in Alamo Ranch and The Rim, will open its third off Potranco this Saturday, October 15 at noon.

Get there early as free pizzas will kick off opening day for everyone that makes it through the door by 2 p.m. The day continues with a DJ and an acoustic set by Dylan Tanner. 

This makes the fifth location for the pizza chain. It will also be the first to feature drive-thru access where guests can order one of the eight "Foundation" or house pizzas (so don't dilly-dally with your order).

9218 Potranco, Suite 101.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Pizza, urban Bricks Pizza

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Why the Hell Can’t We Have “Crowlers,” Again? Read More

  2. At The Longhorn Café, the Fish Sandwich Is a Pleasant Surprise Read More

  3. Pop the Champagne: Pearl Wine Shop Opens Next Week Read More

  4. Get Your Fill of Chorizo and Cervezas at Attagirl's Pop-Up Tonight Read More

  5. Big Bend Brewing Is Finally Available in SA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...