Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Urban Bricks Pizza Is Opening a Third Location with Free Pizza
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 5:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Urban Bricks Pizza
More 'za is on the way by the folks that bring you made-to-order pies in a quick-service setting. Urban Bricks Pizza
, which has locations in Alamo Ranch and The Rim, will open its third off Potranco this Saturday, October 15 at noon.
Get there early as free pizzas will kick off opening day for everyone that makes it through the door by 2 p.m. The day continues with a DJ and an acoustic set by Dylan Tanner.
This makes the fifth location for the pizza chain. It will also be the first to feature drive-thru access where guests can order one of the eight "Foundation" or house pizzas (so don't dilly-dally with your order
).
9218 Potranco, Suite 101.
Tags: pizza, urban bricks pizza, Image