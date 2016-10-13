Thursday, October 13, 2016
El Marinero Opens Off McCullough with Ceviches, Seafood Towers and More
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:05 PM
click to enlarge
After more than a year of will-they-won't-they open tension, El Marinero is finally open at 1819 McCullough Ave.
Owned by the same folks behind Taqueria Chapala Jalisco, El Marinero is taking the spot formerly occupied by its sister restaurant inside a shuttered Pizza Hut. The interiors are, of course, are decked out with seascapes both above and under the sea (pun intended), and the space is still relatively small. The menu comes bearing a slew of dishes reminiscent of other Mexican seafood joints, that came before it such as El Bucanero, Camaron Pelado and Las Islas Marias.
El Marinero opens 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
1819 McCullough Ave., (210) 465-9178.
Follow Jessica on Twitter
and Instagram
for more food news.
Tags: Seafood in San Antonio, El Marinero, Image