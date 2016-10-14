Pig Pen Brings You Big Texas Brunch with a Heaping Side of Soul

click to enlarge

Since Opening Last December, The Pigpen has become a staple for great music, drinks, and family fun on the Broadway Strip. Nestled right behind its older brother, The Smoke Shack, patrons come from all over San Antonio to try their famous Brisket Bloody Mary or catch a game with friends and listen to some local blues.The comfortable atmosphere is the perfect place to bring the kids to run around their playground while the parents take a load off on their spacious patio.While they’ve clearly got the drinks and entertainment game down, Pigpen threw us through a loop when they announced their Sunday SOUL FULL Southern Buffet in August. Think grandma’s home-style cooking with a touch of touch of blues; patrons should come ready to EAT. Running from 10 to 2pm, the all you can eat buffet comes stocked with flakey homemade biscuits, fried chicken, grits, black eyed peas, collard greens, fried catfish, Smoke Shack’s famous Mac, pancakes, eggs, and much more.To help wash down such an amazing brunch feast, the bar provides local blues talent to keep you coming back for more. This Sunday, October 17th, The Nick Lawrence Band brings his talents to the table, a crowd pleaser that’s been wandering and singing around the South for the past 18 years.With the annual San Antonio Beer Fest falling the day before, Pig Pen might just be the perfect place to chase the hang over blues away.