San Antonio 100: Still Singing the Praises of Liberty Bar's Pot Roast Sandwich

The first time we had the pleasure of experiencing Liberty Bar’s
pot roast sandwich was back in the early '90s at their iconic first location on Josephine Street in “The-House-That-Leans”. It was possibly the first dish we ever tasted from their kitchen, and it was love at first bite. The sandwich was as delicious as the restaurant was kitschy.
Juicy pot roast accompanied by a spicy, yet smooth spread of coarse-ground mustard blended with their house-made mayo on your choice of their daily baked bread (we still can’t decide which of the white, sourdough and wheat is our favorite) was, and still is, heavenly. The sides of tangy mini gherkins and fresh, simple potato salad pair sublimely with this sandwich. No lettuce or any other dressings, vegetable or otherwise, are present, nor required, and its perfection is in its simplicity.
Although the restaurant moved to Southtown in recent years (still a mild bone of contention that we attempt to quell on a regular basis), and the mustard-mayo mix seems to have morphed ever-so-slightly over the years — it's heavier on the mustard, lighter on the garlic now than it used to be — the essence that we blissfully experienced in that first piquant bite is still very present and the dish remains my favorite and most nostalgic option on their menu.
1111 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1187.