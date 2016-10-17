You Can Now Buy Southerleigh Brews at Central Market

click to enlarge
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
Last Friday afternoon, headbrewer Les Locke teased out exciting news for fans of Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
The now-deleted post featured a shot of Southerleigh's first-ever bottled brews now available at Central Market. Retailing at $8.99, the Texas Uncommon Ale and Southerleigh Gold Export Lager are now both available at the boutique grocer.
Both are top-sellers for the brewpub based at the Pearl complex, and both are readily approachable. For those who haven't made it down to the soulful eatery, The Uncommon Ale is brewed with mint and comes in at 39 IBU’s with a 5.65 ABV, while the Gold Export, a traditional German lager, 17 IBU’s. Alcohol by Volume: 5.5 percent.
"This was something that's been on our agenda for quite some time now," said Locke, "All the pieces of the puzzle finally fell into place."
Those pieces include packaging and bottle design by Guerrilla Suit, a design company out of Austin. Locke also said more of Southerleigh's eclectic and fun beer will eventually trickle into shelves, but for now, the brewery will focus on stocking enough of The Uncommon Ale and Gold Export.