How to Make the Most of Pumpkin Beers this Month

Courtesy of The Hangar

The pumpkin beers are here, and if you simply must get your fill of the at-times overly spiced and generally goofy ales, there are a few ways to quench your thirst for the liquefied gourds.

Start your spiced indulgences with a Halloween craft beer and candy tasting that’ll make your inner kid happy at The Hangar. The Broadway bar will feature 10 pumpkin beers (including Traveler’s Pumpkin shandy and Boulevard Brewing Company’s Funky Pumpkin) as paired with your favorite All Hallow’s Eve treats on Thursday, October 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. For instance, Southern Tier’s Warlock will be paired with tart caramel candy, Off Label’s Nightmare on 1st Street will jive with Reese’s peanut butter cups and Southern Tier’s Pumpking will be paired with Kit-Kats. Schedule your next dentist visit now.

8203 Broadway, (210) 824-2700.

Don your spookiest garb (or not) to celebrate pumpkin week at the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium at The Strand beginning Monday, October 24 and ending Friday, October 28. The bar will also procure rare casks of more than 30 pumpkin week and have brewers on hand to chat about their gourd-filled wares.

11225 Huebner Road, Suite 212, (210) 695-5080.



Raise the stakes with a bit of a pumpkin off between No Label and Saint Arnold at The Growler Exchange on Thursday, October 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. Choose between Nightmare on 1st Street, an imperial amber ale that registers at 9.3 percent ABV or Saint Arnold’s famous Pumpkinator, an imperial pumpkin stout that will knock you down a peg with its 11 percent ABV. The most pints sold will be crowned the victor.

8313 Broadway, (210) 320-2738.