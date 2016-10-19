Local Coffee Moved Into an Old Starbucks Because They Can

click to enlarge
Local Coffee
has a new location to add to its line up. In addition to the Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, Pearl and Medical Center locations (and not including the annex at Merit Roasting company), the fifth Local Coffee location is now open off Boerne Stage road and I-10.
The first location to be located off a major highway has 78 seats and is housed, funnily enough, in a former Starbucks. The renovation took about 4-5 months and owner Robby Grubbs completely redid the interior. The new place has a similar vibe to the other Local Coffee locations with dark blue paneled walls and lots of copper light fixture accents. Grubbs worked with local carpenters to build tables for the new location and had Robert Diaz Deleon of Flux Metal Shop fabricate the box lights that hang over the coffee counter.
Local's fifth location has the usual Merit Coffee, espresso and tea offerings with the addition of a tap wall that pours cold brew, sparkling and iced teas. Locals in the area can expect the same great service and coffee knowledge from the baristas as the other locations.
Much like at the other locations, food offerings of baked goods come by way of Bakery Lorraine, because if the partnership works why mess with a good thing? This new location brings the Local Coffee footprint further north and is sure to be a hit with locals and travelers on I-10.