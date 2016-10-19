San Antonio 100: Mint Chocolate Cupcakes from Green Are Dangerously Good

click to enlarge Erin Winch

As one of the first budget-friendly establishments in the Pearl , Green Vegetarian Cuisine quickly became a popular joint to hit up while visiting the historic brewery. The restaurant offers a vegetarian alternative to the dishes that are typically seen on menus in the area. Now don’t get me wrong, I love a good steak as much as the next carnivorous foodie, so what exactly is it that keeps me going to Green time and time again? The cupcakes.



Green makes a variety of all vegan desserts which are to die for. Most go for the ‘cream’-filled cupcake, but my favorite by far is the mint chocolate. On my most recent trip to Green, the cupcake was made ‘spooky’ with a Oreo tombstone (did you know they were vegan?!) with the letter RIP in white icing. Typically the cupcake comes with a chocolate drizzle, but I can’t say I could complain about the extra garnish.

The cupcake itself is a chocolate base made vegan-friendly by substituting the eggs that would typically act as a binding agent for applesauce. The replacement leaves you with a light, airy cupcake that fits perfectly with the mint cream that tops the base. The frosting is what makes the cupcake, the mint flavor is perfectly balanced, just a hint of it while not over-doing the taste or over-powering the chocolate bottom. In addition to the applesauce/egg switch, the eatery makes a frosting out of soy milk, versus the usually dairy based recipe; they naturally add the mint flavoring and then top the cupcake with a little chocolate drizzle, (also vegan).

click to enlarge Yelp, Jody H..

The dessert case

Now if you ask me, the only way to eat this cake is by taking the bottom half, smashing on top of the icing, and making a cupcake sandwich — but to each their own. No matter how you enjoy yours at $3 bucks a piece, Green's cupcakes are worth trying.



200 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, (210) 320-5865; and 10003 NW Military, Suite 2115, (210) 223-1249.

