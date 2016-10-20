Thursday, October 20, 2016
Hello Kitty Cafe Is Parking at La Cantera This November
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 2:46 PM
click to enlarge
It'll be a triumph if I can get through this post without fangirling over what's about to happen this November.
The Hello Kitty Cafe
, launched in 2014, is slated to make an stop in San Antonio on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The über-cute van will stop by with ridiculously adorable treats fans of the Japanese not-cat can purchase and squee over including macarons, tarts and other cookie.
Though particulars haven't been released, we do know the mobile cafe is traveling across the U.S. and visiting malls in the area. The La Cantera stop will feature the van parked near the Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Let's get ready to bust out giant pink bows.
Tags: Hello Kitty Cafe, La Cantera, Image