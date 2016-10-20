Email
Thursday, October 20, 2016

Hello Kitty Cafe Is Parking at La Cantera This November

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/HELLO KITTY CAFE

It'll be a triumph if I can get through this post without fangirling over what's about to happen this November.

The Hello Kitty Cafe, launched in 2014, is slated to make an stop in San Antonio on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The über-cute van will stop by with ridiculously adorable treats fans of the Japanese not-cat can purchase and squee over including macarons, tarts and other cookie.

Though particulars haven't been released, we do know the mobile cafe is traveling across the U.S. and visiting malls in the area. The La Cantera stop will feature the van parked near the Barnes & Noble bookstore. 

Let's get ready to bust out giant pink bows. 

