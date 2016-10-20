Shipt Grocery Delivery Expands with H-E-B in San Antonio

click to enlarge
From the moment Shipt launched H-E-B grocery delivery in San Antonio, we fell in love with the art, history, and local flavors of the city
. We also got a huge response from the locals and have loved getting to know our San Antonio members with each delivery! At Shipt HQ, we received countless requests to expand our grocery delivery in the San Antonio area – which is why we’re growing our coverage with H-E-B, starting October 20th! We want to help everyone who wants to spend less time at the grocery do more of what they love. Members can simply make a grocery list in the app, schedule delivery and get their H-E-B groceries in as little as an hour.
And Shipt goes beyond your regular grocery run. Out of toothpaste? No problem. Need a box of cupcakes for that class party? We’ve got that covered too. Let Shipt take care of the shopping so you have more time for you. For just $99 per year, Shipt members receive unlimited grocery deliveries on all orders over $35 (a $7 delivery fee is added to orders less than $35). And there’s no surge pricing, even for deliveries during peak times or holidays. Sounds pretty awesome, right? It gets better: become an annual member
before 10/20 and get $25 off your first order.
Ready to live the #ShiptLife? Here’s 5 reasons why you should:
1. Happiness is guaranteed:
Get help or cancel at any time with 24/7 member support
2. Order as often as you want:
Unlimited free delivery on orders over $35, as soon as one hour after you order
Produce the way you pick it: Leave personalized notes for your shopper regarding individual items
3. Delivery by a person, not a box:
Our friendly, reliable shoppers are thoroughly screened and experts in every aisle
Your membership goes where you go: Get delivery on vacation, during work travel, or send to a friend, anywhere in our service area
Here’s what our Texas members are saying:
“Shipt is important to me because grocery shopping is downright painful since I dislocated my knee recently. When you add to this waiting for a bus in 100-degree weather, I think you get the picture.”
-Shirley
“Shipt is important to my family because it allows us the ability to eat home cooked meals that I don't personally have to go shopping for.”
-Kristi
“I am loving Shipt! I am new since moving to the DFW area and it gives me more time at home with my family. The time I don't have to spend going to the grocery store is priceless!”
-Meghan
“It's important to me because I don't have a car and the heat index is 110+. Trying to bus it to and from the grocery store is bananas.”
Tasha
“We just got a new puppy and I didn't want to leave him home alone to shop on his first day home! Shipt was there and speedily delivered all the groceries we needed to get through the week. Friendly, fast and awesome. Thanks, Shipt!”
-Katie
Want $25 off your first order? Become an annual member by 10/20 to simplify your life and say hello to more free time each week.
