Happy Hour Fideo Worth the Visit to Sangria on the Burg

Though the restaurant has been open little longer than a month, and the menu is at times unforthcoming with information like prices, availability of carafes, or the existence of a happy hour, on a Wednesday night at Sangria on the Burg both the outdoor patio and indoor tables were completely filled, many by large groups singing happy birthday and one by a group of tipsy ladies all adorned with the gaudy sashes of a bachelorette party.



As the name suggests, sangria is the move. During happy hour, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., glasses of it are $4, flights are $7, and carafes are $8; regularly, the same items cost $6, $8, and $10 respectively. The restaurant also has wine, margaritas, and craft beer, but the sangrias deserve their eponymity.



click to enlarge The Jameson Ginger ($4)

Though typically made with

brandy, red wine, and fruit, owner Cesar Zepeda realized that the monotone sweetness of the

drink can leave it one-dimensional; as a result, many his cocktails include

guests like Jameson, Deep Eddy, and Jack Daniel’s.



The menu still has

traditional offerings to appease the purists, but one sip of the Jameson Ginger

and you will appreciate what headier liquors do to balance the taste. Still,

just to make sure you get your fix of orthodoxy, order a Red, their by-the-book

sangria with saccharine notes registering somewhere between cherry Sprite and a

puppy with hiccups.





For all the splendor of

sangria, though, you would be remiss to skip the food. Unfortunately, while

happy hour pricing knocks all drink prices down at least $1, there are no discounts

on food.



click to enlarge The Dirty Sanchez with fries ($10)

The sliders, made with local Bread Box buns, are phenomenal, and it’s

possible that their little touches, such as the earthy bacon-bean puree on the

Dirty Sanchez or the tart, sliced green apple in the Miss Piggy, might justify

paying $10 for two sliders, but to many that price point may seem off-kilter. Though

they come with a side, you can get two burgers and fries for less than $10, so

paying the same for their miniature versions seems a little backwards.





Go with the daily fideo

though, and your concerns will disappear. The

fideo special

rotates sporadically, and the beef and bacon version available for my visit

stopped me short. Why have I not been eating fideo my entire life? Or at least,

this fideo?





With a luscious viscosity

akin to risotto, a depth of roasted tomato and beef bone, and all the pliant,

familiar comfort of soft, resinous noodles, the dish was a tiny miracle. Get a

little taste for $3, and do yourself a favor for $8.



