Get into the Halloween Spirit this Weekend with these Events

Juniper Tar



Friday, October 28



El Gourdo Pumpkin Porter Launch Party: There’s nothing basic about the 400 pounds of fresh Texas pumpkin and seasonal spices used in this autumnal brew. The guys at Busted Sandal will have plenty for you to sample with El Gourdo on draft, ice cream floats, special cask tappings, a costume contest and a food truck. No cover, 5-9:30pm, 7114 Oaklawn Drive, (210) 872-1486.

Bards & Brew III: Poet Laureate of Texas Laurie Ann Guerrero will host local poets and breweries to the Guadalupanita Patio. Listen to spoken word from Amalia Ortiz, author of Rant. Chant. Chisme.; Jason “Shaggy” Gossard, PuroSlam National Champion; and Tony Polanco, author of Verses from the Diaspora while enjoy brews out of Freetail Brewing Co. $10, 7:30pm, the corner of El Paso and South Brazos Streets, (210) 271-3151.

Harry Potter Halloween: The Boulevardier Group will honor the four houses of Hogwarts this Halloween weekend with themed drink specials at each bar (The Brooklynite, The Last Word, Rumble, Stay Golden), costumes, movies, games and a free shuttle because Harry’s Firebolt isn’t a viable option. No cover, 8pm, 516 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 444-0707.

Saturday, October 29



Bootleg Simpson’s Pop-Up

No. 2: You shouldn’t party on an empty stomach. Let the folks at Crossroads Kitchen fuel you up for a rowdy night out with the resurrection of the Krusty Burger, Tomacco grilled cheese and introduction of their new Kwik-E-Mart chicken nuggets. Prices vary, 7 pm, 517 E. Woodlawn Ave.

Risqué Masquerade Ball: Juniper Tar is turning down the lights and upping the wink factor with their first ever Halloween party. Enjoy a glass of black Champagne, and fret not about pesky dress codes or reservations. All are welcome to this spookfest. No cover, 9pm, 244 W. Houston St., (210) 229-1833.

Halloween at Branchline: Start your Halloween weekend with a 5K Beer run, the launch of San Antonio Beer Zine’s fall issue and a brewpub exclusive stout. The festivities start at 2 p.m. with the launch of the Bexar Imperial Stout, a heady 9 percent ABV brew filled with roasted coffee and decadent chocolate flavors; the run at 4 p.m.; a 6 p.m. launch of the zine. $30 run registration at inspiredraceevents.com, 2-9pm, 3633 Metro Pkwy., (210) 545-3536.

Sunday, October 30



Memories: Amaya’s Cocina will host chef Anez Vargas for an early Dia de los Muertos dinner. Vargas (Tapatio Springs, Dough Pizzeria, Tre Trattoria, Amaya’s, Hotel Emma) and Botika’s David Arciniega will feature a five-course dinner that combines chef’s experience in American-Italian kitchens with a hint of South Texas flair. The dinner will include a pan de hierbas; roasted sweet potatoes with cotija crema, crispy pancetta, dried cherries and cilantro; seared scallop and roasted chicken thigh with a sopa de maiz; arroz con leche brûleé with a pomegranate reduction; and a Grana Padano finale with cashew brittle and fig jam. $30, 5pm, 1502 E. Commerce St., (210) 265-5449.