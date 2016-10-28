Bell's Brews "Am I Right, or Amarillo" IPA For Texas Debut

click to enlarge courtesy

Texas is finally getting the national recognition it has long deserved as a craft beer state, attracting many well known out of state breweries in recent years, such as California based AleSmith Brewing Company.It's a trend that continues next March with the arrival beer from Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery to the Lone Star State. Bell's plans on releasing a special brew made just for Texas to go along with the rest of its core lineup during the debut. This also marks the first time Bell’s has brewed a beer for a specific market.Dubbed "Am I Right, or Amarillo," this Texas-only IPA is brewed with 100 percent Amarillo hops. Expect notes of citrus and fruit, balanced out with a smooth malt backbone–not surprising for the brewery best known for the spectacular IPA "Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale.”“I have been telling people for quite some time, that if we ever head to Texas, this beer would be a part of it,” said Larry Bell, the brewery's president and found. Bell added, “It’s a huge part of the celebration and of the commitment we are making to our 31st state.”Although the specialty IPA will be available on draft around the state, the majority it will be packaged into six packs of 12-ounce bottles and distributed by Silver Eagle in Bexar County.The brewery promises more details as the launch date gets closer – something we're eagerly awaiting.