Get the Popeye at Yaghi’s New York Pizzeria

In the 1930s, one of our country's most under-appreciated philosophers cribbed from a line attributed to the French philosopher René Descartes: "I y'am what I y'am, and that's all that I y'am."Taking those words to heart, the good folks at Yaghi's New York Pizzeria have offered up a pie that is simply what it is: delicious.Yaghi's Popeye Pizza is especially unique: a white pizza covered with layer upon layer of mozzarella, garlic (oh, the garlic), cherry tomatoes, and, of course, lots and lots of spinach.First, let’s talk crust, the foundation upon which any great house and pizza are built. While not quite bendy or “” the way many New York pizza crusts come out, what Yaghi’s is doing is still first-rate. It’s crunchy, yet doughy at the same time. In every bite, you pick up that nice, distinctive flavor that can only come from a true pizza oven.While normally my pizza tastes tend to strictly adhere to the carnivorous variety, the flavor combination of this pizza more than makes up for the lack of meat. The combination of the garlic, the luscious cheese, the squishy cooked cherry tomatoes, and the rich, baked spinach all combine to make each bite something truly sublime.Yaghi’s does a variety of pizzas, but the Popeye is really something special. If you’re fan of white pizzas, veggie pizzas, or just looking into expanding your horizons a bit, make the pilgrimage to Yaghi’s New York Pizzeria.