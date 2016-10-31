3 Local Brews To Welcome November

have

crowlers

Not to get too emotional or philosophical about it, but there is just something truly special about a “new” beer. I don't mean “new” as in, hey I just drank a beer and now I need a new one. No, I mean “new” as in never seen before.These are beers born in the minds of brewmasters and through painstaking effort, through trial and error, and sheer good fortunegone from concept to delicious nectar of the gods! Yes, there is truly something special about a new beer.I was fortunate to get the opportunity recently to try out some of what's new from several of our area's fine craft breweries. Make sure to add them to your to-do list!This right here is a beer thatyou know who it is right off the bat. Named after the Axis deer, this draught-only beer from Real Ale in Blanco is subtle yet packs a powerful punch. It has the aroma of tropical fruit and that is one of the first notes that hit your taste buds, along with hints of peach and citrus. Like all great IPAs, this one is hopped to the gills – and that is a good thing. This is a true Texas IPA and you're going to want to try it as soon as you can. Since it istap, make the trek north to Real Ale the first chance you get.Another new beer that just hit the market also comes from a neighbor to our north. Pedernales Brewing Company's new Bitter Battle APA is a great-tasting “Franken-beer,” a mashup of a real full-bodied American Pale Ale and a hoppy IPA. Mango, papaya, and lemon all dance across your tongue and play well with the slight maltiness of the beer.name gives you a hint of what is to come as you quaff this bad boy down. It is definitely bitter, but it is also very “clean.” There is an edge, but IPA drinkers will be familiar with the taste. Like all Pedernales beers, this one comes in cans. Look out for the green one with the two battling jackalopes.Closer to home, Branchline Brewing Company has released an aptly named new stout that is sure to become a fan favorite. Available in hefty 750-milliliter bottles, the Bexar Imperial is everything a stout should be. This beer is the definition of being full-bodied, and it is as dark as a cup of black coffee. This is appropriate as you'll pick up strong roasted coffee hints and rich – decadent even – notes of dark chocolate. Fans of stouts will truly enjoy this beer. If the big bottles are too much, or perhaps not enough, you can pick this up on tap andand growlers are available.