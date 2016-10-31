Email
Monday, October 31, 2016

Early AM Fire Shuts Down Brigid/Francis Bogside

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 11:41 AM

francis-bogside-_-jaime-monzon.jpg

Bad news coming out of Southtown this morning: Brigid/Francis Bogside caught fire this morning and the restaurant/bar are closed until further notice.

The fire, which SAPD believes to have started from an air conditioning unit according to a KSAT report, was first reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Management has issued the statement below:

This morning there was fire in the kitchen at Brigid, which affected both Brigid and its adjacent sister bar, Francis Bogside. Our entire staff is safe, and we thank the San Antonio Fire Department for their work and quick response. Until further notice both Brigid and Francis Bogside will be closed for repairs. Thank you. 

The Steve Mahoney-owned eatery/pub celebrated its first anniversary this September.

