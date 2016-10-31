Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

San Antonio 100: B and D Ice House's Delicious Twist on Frito Pie

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge The B&D Ice House - YELP, REID P.

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.

Imagine being in Southtown on the first Friday of the month
hopping around from pace to place looking for a table to sit at, a bar stool to
inhabit, a place to just grab a bite to eat and a drink before strolling the
streets of the city. Well next time you find yourself in this limbo, you should
head on over to B&D Ice House and try one of the best Frito pies out there.

The chopped brisket Frito pie is a great spin on a classic comfort food. Typically topped with chili, the dive joint serves the corn chip topped with a juicy and excellently smoked chopped brisket, a healthy dose of cheese, sour cream and green onions and tomatoes. The combination is out of this world, the brisket, which is smoked in house, is chopped into chunks, and then mixed with the B&D barbecue sauce, (but you can always add more). The brisket doused in the sauce mimics the chili, but the large cuts of smoked meat and the slightly spicy, slightly sweet sauce, make this dish so much better than its traditional counter part.
click to enlarge Chopped brisket Frito pie - ERIN W.
  • Erin W.
  • Chopped brisket Frito pie

Located on the corner of south Alamo and Cedar, B&D Ice House has been a staple of the Southtown area for 50 years. It closed its doors (or gate) in 2010, only to reopen four years later under the management of the Dady Restaurant group and Friendly Spot owner, Steve Newman. The new management kept the same idea alive, while adding barbecue to the lineup.

If you come early enough in the day, you can watch the brisket patiently cooking in the smoker on the Cedar St. side of the establishment. Hitting the spot up early is for the best, since once the meat is sold out, the order window is down for the night. Beer and wine are served in the bar till close.


1004 S. Alamo St, (210) 225-9801.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Early AM Fire Shuts Down Brigid/Francis Bogside Read More

  2. 3 Local Brews To Welcome November Read More

  3. College Buds Bring Southeast Asian Flavors to SA, One Crawfish Boil at a Time Read More

  4. Sippin' Tequila with George Strait Read More

  5. San Antonio Cat Cafe Launched 20K Crowdfunding Campaign Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...