San Antonio 100: B and D Ice House's Delicious Twist on Frito Pie

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.



Imagine being in Southtown on the first Friday of the month

hopping around from pace to place looking for a table to sit at, a bar stool to

inhabit, a place to just grab a bite to eat and a drink before strolling the

streets of the city. Well next time you find yourself in this limbo, you should

head on over to B&D Ice House and try one of the best Frito pies out there.



The chopped brisket Frito pie is a great spin on a classic

comfort food. Typically topped with chili, the dive joint serves the corn

chip topped with a juicy and excellently smoked chopped brisket, a healthy dose

of cheese, sour cream and green onions and tomatoes. The

combination is out of this world, the brisket, which is smoked in house, is chopped

into chunks, and then mixed with the B&D barbecue sauce, (but you can

always add more). The brisket doused in the sauce mimics the chili, but the large

cuts of smoked meat and the slightly spicy, slightly sweet sauce, make this

dish so much better than its traditional counter part.

click to enlarge Erin W.

Chopped brisket Frito pie

Located on the corner of south Alamo and Cedar, B&D Ice House has been a staple of the Southtown area for 50 years. It closed its doors (or gate) in 2010, only to reopen four years later under the management of the Dady Restaurant group and Friendly Spot owner, Steve Newman. The new management kept the same idea alive, while adding barbecue to the lineup.

