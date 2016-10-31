San Antonio 100: B and D Ice House's Delicious Twist on Frito Pie

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.
Imagine being in Southtown on the first Friday of the month
hopping around from pace to place looking for a table to sit at, a bar stool to
inhabit, a place to just grab a bite to eat and a drink before strolling the
streets of the city. Well next time you find yourself in this limbo, you should
head on over to B&D Ice House and try one of the best Frito pies out there.
Located on the corner of south Alamo and Cedar, B&D Ice House has been a staple of the Southtown area for 50 years. It closed its doors (or gate) in 2010, only to reopen four years later under the management of the Dady Restaurant group and Friendly Spot owner, Steve Newman. The new management kept the same idea alive, while adding barbecue to the lineup.
If you come early enough in the day, you can watch the brisket patiently cooking in the smoker on the
