San Antonio Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2016

click to enlarge
Aside from the new seafood joint that finally opened inside the former home of Taqueria Chapala Jalisco, October meant a small wave of bar openings. La Roca Cantina
, from Green Lantern's Tony Coss opened quietly the week before Halloween, while Sangria on the Burg added tasty fideo
to the Medical Center and High Street Wine Co. brought accessible wines and snacks to the Pearl.
November looks just as busy with the year anniversary of King's Hwy. Brew & Cue
on November 5 and more openings on and around north St. Mary's St.
Openings
Sangria on the Burg
: 5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 744-1448.
Urban Bricks Pizza
: 9218 Potranco, Suite 101.
El Marinero: 1819 McCullough Ave., (210) 465-9178.
High Street Wine Co.
: 302 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 104, (210) 908-9144
La Roca Cantina
: 416 8th St.
Local Coffee-Leon Springs
: 24175 W I-10, Suite 110, (210) 530-4349
Temporary Closing:
Brigid
/Francis Bogside: 803 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 263-7885.
Did we miss anything? Let us know at flavor@sacurrent.com.