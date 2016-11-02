Alamo Heights Lion and Rose Restaurant Ends Bar/Restaurant Service

You'll have to find somewhere else to drink Guinness and watch Arsenal, futbol fans.
The first location of Lion and Rose British Pub & Restaurant
at 5148 Broadway will now focus on catering events, according to a press release sent out early Wednesday morning. The Forum, Park North and Rim locations will remain open.
Per the release, the space has ceased daily restaurant and bar service.
"Catering has always been a part of our business, and we have always wanted to further expand that service," Chris Royter, area director, said. “So we decided to provide the Alamo Heights location as a special events venue as part of our plans to grow our catering service. We also want to thank all of our customers who visited us here since we opened in Alamo Heights in 2004.”
Rent the space by calling (210) 878-0034 or emailing catering@thelionandrose.com.