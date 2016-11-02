You Can Now Soak In Avocado Bath Bombs

click to enlarge
Bath bombs: a girl's best friend when it comes to self-care. One of the easiest thing to do when you're feeling stressed from a) working all the hours, b) fighting the patriarchy, c) dealing with fuckbois.
Made popular by the UK's Lush
, which has locations throughout the U.S. and thankfully one in San Antonio at North Star Mall, bath bombs
come packed with all sorts of petals, scents and essential oils. The combination of baking soda and citric acid helps turn your tub into a fizzy, often colorful oasis. A trip to Lush for the uninitiated means having one of the reps rub you down with soaps and lotions and jellies and what-nots, and if you're not prepared it could be a totally overwhelming on both your psyche and your wallet (but it's OK because you're going to soak your stress away). Most bath bombs are either seasonal (the holiday ones are already out and sound amazing) or signature (like the über-popular Sex Bomb and soothing French Kiss).
Bath-enthusiast Catheryn Rodriguez, 23, saw an opportunity to enjoy the anxiety-reducing soaks she was already taking and link back to her roots.
"I was spending so much money on bath bombs that I don’t really like, they’re not the best, so I thought, 'Why don’t I make my own?'," she told the Current
over the phone.
The Mexico City native decided to creat her own bath bombs with a Latinx twist. "I started thinking about all the things I miss from living in Mexico. Most are inspired by my nostalgia of trying to be back home," Rodriguez said.
She launched Brewbles Bath Bombs
, first on Instagram and Facebook, before finally launching a temporary site
for online sales. The bath bombs range from $5 to $12 for the more elaborate designs. Her biggest hits so far? An aguacate-shaped bomb with avocado oil, rosemary and lime.
click to enlarge
Other faves include the clove and peach tamalito she made after her mother teased her about her bath-bomb-making habit. "She said 'Porque no te pones hacer tamales?" and so Rodriguez did, drawing inspiration from the sweet tamales her grandmother would make when she was a kid.
Other bombs include paletas that harken to summers in Guanajuato, and bombs that recall of tea time with lavender and chamomile.
"I feel like I’m artsy, but on the sculpture side," Rodriguez said. "I had to get it down to how it looks now, the first looked very different. Now I’m good at it."
All Brewbles are handmade and can be ordered at shopbrewbles.wixsite.com/brewbles
.