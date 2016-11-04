Email
Friday, November 4, 2016

SA's Getting Its First Craft Doughnut Trailer This Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ART OF THE DONUT
  • Courtesy of the Art of the Donut
San Antonio is about to get its first craft doughnut and coffee trailer when The Art of the Donut opens this Saturday at The Point Park & Eats at noon.

Owned by girlfriend-boyfriend team Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja, the 14-by-8.5-foot trailer will serve up fresh, handmade doughnuts with flavors ranging from the Sweet Pig (maple and bacon) and Mexican Dream (strawberry-topped cajeta).
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ART OF THE DONUT
  • Courtesy of the Art of the Donut
Along with flavored coffees (there's a maple bacon variety), The Art of the Donut will offer doughnuts as paired with Independence Brewing's line up of beers. The Sneaky Bastard with bacon, cream cheese, chipotle raspberry jam will pair with the Liberty Lunch IPA; the Dirty Texas will combine cheddar cream cheese, bacon, ham, Canadian bacon and raspberry chipotle jelly to pair with the Austin Amber.

The doughnuts are made by Aja, an engineer by trade who decided to try his hand at the family trade. His grandfather traveled from Spain to Mexico to work in bakeries, and his uncles and cousins all still partake in that baking life.

Doughnuts will range from $3 to $5, with coffee priced just under that. Going forward, the truck's hours will mirror that of The Point Park.

24188 Boerne Stage Road, parkatthepoint.com.

