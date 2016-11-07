Lily's Cookies Is Selling Election Desserts In Case You're Stress-Eating Your Feelings

click to enlarge
I can't be the only one stress-eating my feelings this Election season.
Topical as ever, Lily's Cookies
, is offering Election-themed desserts as of Saturday. The case currently holds donkey and elephant emblems for both parties (no third parties are represented so take the freakin' hint), along with "I Voted" button cookies and the latest addition — hand-piped busts of both Hillary Rodham Clinton and Donald Trump.
"We're running out of Hillarys already but we're working on making more," said Lily's owner, Christine McCrae Kelly.
The cookies range from $2.75 for donkeys and elephants to $5 for individually wrapped candidates. Pick up a few for your Election party this Tuesday or pick up a few Donalds and see if they taste like racism and whatever faux tanner is used to turn him that nasty orange color. Or just use them as tiny sugar cookie voodoo dolls. I dunno, man, this Election has me all out of sorts.
The cookie shop, which is known for carrying seasonal and highly ornate sugar cookies opened in 2009.
2716 McCullough Ave., (210) 832-0886.