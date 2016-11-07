SA Is Getting a Taste for Moon Milk

click to enlarge
Wood-fired coffee beans and Moon Milk are just two things that make San Antonio’s newest coffee shop so addicting and unique. This Austin-based shop that is Summermoon Coffee
, opened about two weeks ago just a block from Trinity University at 3233 N. St. Mary's St.
So what is this mysterious Moon Milk all about? It’s basically a combination of seven secret, all-natural, all-organic, sweet ingredients they add to your milk (or any non-diary alternatives) to create a magical flavor that can only be explained as … heavenly.
Their most popular drinks are their Moon Milk lattes, which they call Wintermoon for iced and Summermoon for hot. Getting a latte with a Full Moon (full strength of Moon Milk) might be more sweetness than you’re ready for but you can adjust that by asking for Half Moon (think vanilla latte on the sweetness scale) or even a Quarter Moon.
A good quality cup of coffee is one that’s smooth and not bitter and that’s exactly what you can expect from Summermoon. To achieve this perfect flavor they stepped back in time (to around the 19th century) and built a brick hearth when they opened their first shop in 2002 to roast their beans in. And it’s not powered by gas or electricity, but rather a wood fire, fueled by Texas Oak and three people hand-roasting the beans daily in south Austin.
Aside from Moon Milk and smooth-flavored coffee you can also order blended drinks such as an espresso milkshake, frozen hot chocolate or an organic fruit smoothie. To eat they have pastries from Bird Bakery, tacos from El Milagrito Café and a few sandwiches. Located next to the TriPoint, the space inside is trendy and welcoming with plenty of tables and chairs and even a few outside. Each Summermoon Coffee shop has a unique vibe of its own but the quality of the product remains the same.
And a major bonus for those on the go, they have a drivethru and are open early during the week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.