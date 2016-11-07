Tamales! Holiday Festival Returns to the Pearl Next Month

click to enlarge Courtesy

The holidays are right around the corner, which means we've already got one thing on our minds: tamales.And lucky for us, the annual Tamales! Holiday Festival returns with its seventh installment to the Pearl on December 3 with its celebration of all-things tamal.This year, over 40 tamal makers will come together for the citywide tamalada and free festival, which showcases a wide range of everyone's favorite holiday dish. From the traditional San Antonio style to Mexican regional variations, there's guaranteed to be something for every taste.Las Alteñas, Los Inocentes,Ile Bahia de San Antonio and Max Baca & Los Texmaniacs will grace the crowd with performances and family-friendly activities are promised.Be sure to wear your stretchy pants and get your crunches in the day before — this is no food festival to take lightly.