Vegans Rejoice! Viva Vegeria is Bringing You Vegan Tamales

Vegans can now have their tamales and eat them, too, on December 1 with Viva Vegeria's tamal class and dinner.
The class promises a lesson on the history and culture behind tamal-making traditions, with a vegan spin on the dish. Students will learn to make a variety of tamal fillings, as well as vegan masa, and will be able to take home a dozen.
Tickets are $25, and recipes, drinks and dinner will be provided. Reserve your spot by visiting Viva Vegeria
's Facebook page, and do it fast — their first class, set for November 17, is already sold out.
And in case you can't make it, you still get your vegan tamal fix by the dozen with Viva Vegeria's Holiday Tamales orders on Nov. 18, 19, 21, 22 and 23. For $13, get your dozen of the Santa Fe, Tres Hermanas, Frijoles del Diablo, El Rey or La Gringa tamales. For orders, send an email to myvegeria@gmail.com or visit their ordering page
.
Tis the season for (vegan) tamales!