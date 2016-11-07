Where to Spend Election Night this Tuesday

Very Friendly Election Results:
We don't have to tell you that things have gotten a little crazy this election cycle. Stop by The Friendly Spot Ice House
as they stream the results roll in on the Southtown-owned Slab Cinema together. Cheers, drown your sorrows and just be friendly. And it's Downtown Tuesday which means 2-for-1 dine-in Friendly Burgers. Alamo Street Eat Bar
and Hills and Dales
, also owned by the Newmans, will also screen the results. 5-11pm, The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337.
Tacos and Beer 2016:
Regardless of the outcome, we'll always have tacos and beer to help us through tough times. The Freetail Taproom
will feature results on the big screen while Swine House
delivers tasty tacos such as brûléed avocado and cheese. 4pm, 2000 S. Presa St., (210) 625-6000.
Tiki Purge: The Brooklynite
will show elections on their screens while offering rum-filled concoctions during their usual Tiki Tuesday. Let's hope no one takes the whole Purge
thing seriously. 516 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 444-0707.
Make Jazz Great Again Again:
Let The Doc Watkins Quartet soothe your nerves with some smooth jazz, $20 draft pitchers and no election results (Check your phone for results during breaks?) at Jazz, TX
. No cover, 8:30pm, 312 Pearl Pkwy., Building 6, (210) 332-9386.
Bad Hombres & Nasty Women:
Dance away the evening with Josh Swensen will be on the turntables at The Squeezebox
. There'll be plenty of Parce rum to go around. 9pm, 2806 N. St. Mary's St.
HRC San Antonio:
The San Antonio branch of the Human Rights Campaign will gather at Knockout
to welcome our new president (which will hopefully share the same initials as the organization). 5:30pm, 1420 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-7678.
Javier Salazar for Bexar County Sheriff Election Night Watch Party:
Supporters of Salazar will gather at Cadillac Bar for results. 7pm, 212 S. Flores St.
¡Tu Voto es Tu Voz!:
Go vote, then hang out with Viva Vegeria
to watch the results. It's been a harsh election year. The beer will be cool, the wine perfect, and the food delicious and vegan. 7pm, 1422 Nogalitos St., (210) 465-9233.
Election Day Viewing Party:
Join The Growler Exchange
on Election Day for a non-partisan viewing party complemented with $1 off pints when you show your proof of voting! 7-11:55pm, 8313 Broadway, (210) 320-2738.
Bexar Dems:
The Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters will host a night of election results, DJs, mariachis, adult beverages and snacks along with visits by elected officials. 8pm, 1800 W. Commerce St.
Bexar GOP:
The Republican Party of Bexar County headquarters will host a night of election results, DJs,
mariachis,
adult beverages and snacks along with visits by elected officials. 7:30pm, 909 N Loop 410, 5th floor.
Candidate Cocktails:
Spend the night at The General Public
, which will bring back cocktails from Super Tuesday, The Trumptini and Hillarita, along with two new drinks (for Gary Johnson and Jill Stein) and a "None of the Above" bartender's choice drink. Guests who wear their “I Voted” sticker will receive a free appetizer with the purchase of any menu item. 11am, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 102, (210) 920-1101.
Election Trivia:
Park Social will host election night trivia and bingo along with happy hour pricing all day long, party Jell-O shots, and Unity punch. 8pm, 224 E. Olmos Drive, (210) 822-0100.
Pete Gallegos Campaign Election Night Watch Party:
Join supporters of Gallegos as they watch results roll in for Texas' 23rd District at Paramour. 7pm, 102 9th St., Suite 400.