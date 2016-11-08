4 Pop-Ups Going Down This Weekend

click to enlarge
Our mouths aren't ready for the weekend's worth of pop-ups in SA. Here's a quick scan of where to get your fill of just about anything come Friday night.
Churchies Chicken Pop-Up:
On Halloween morning, we learned Francis Bogside/Brigid was out of commission for the time being due to an early morning fire. That meant we couldn't get our hands on Thai fried chicken for who knows how long — pause for effect — until chef Halston Connella announced a fried chicken pop-up for Friday, November 11. Stop by The Squeezebox
to fuel for the night or wind down with a variety fried chicken, sides and more. Prices vary, 8pm-2am, 2806 N. St. Mary's St.
Lox of Love:
Brandon McKelvey of Say.She.Ate. heard our pleas for more Jewish fare in the Alamo City. He'll man a pop-up Sunday at Alchemy Kombucha and Culture on Sunday, November 13 with lox and bagels, homemade pastrami, matzo ball soup, hand-grated latkes and kugel. Wash it all down with Manischewitz Punch and more. Prices vary, seatings at 11:30am and 1:30pm, 1123 N. Flores St., call (210) 373-8918 to reserve your spot.
Bayou Bash:
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn and Jeremy Mandrell of Bakery Lorraine will continue their fundraising efforts for victims of the August floods in Louisiana with a Bayou-themed shindig at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 13. They'll be joined by Stefan Bowers (Rebelle & Feast); John Russ (Lüke San Antonio); Lorenzo Morales (Jazz, TX); Anne Ng & Jeremy Mandrell (Bakery Lorraine); Jeff Balfour (Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery); Chris Carlson (Silo); and Charles Gonzales (Rosella Coffee Co.). Cocktails will be served by Elisabeth Forsythe (Barbaro & Hot Joy); Karah Karmack (San Antonio Cocktail Conference); Jeret Pena (The Boulevardier Group); Aaron Pena (The Squeezebox); and Chris Ware (Paramour). $50 general admission, $100 VIP, 1-5pm, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., tickets available at papertigersa.com.
Del Centro Pa' Dentro 2:
Cousins Alex Paredes (Lüke San Antonio) and Sergio Ortega (Austin's La Condesa), the guys behind Gallo/Torro, will host a seated pop-up dinner on Monday, November 14. The six-course dinner will feature tiradito de alcachofa (that's artichokes in Español), arroz verde with poblano pepper puree, carne de puerco en chile negro, butter-poached grouper with jicama, green mango and house-made chamoy, a tamarindo infused chia parfait and a Mextlapique de guayaba with roasted guava, apples and tejocote. $50 per person, 7:30pm, 1703 S. St. Mary's St., message Gallo/Torro for reservations.