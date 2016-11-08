Email
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Early Morning Fire Shuts Down Folc in Olmos Park

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/FOLC

An early morning fire has closed down another one of our favorite restaurants.

Olmos Park Fire Department responded to a 7 a.m. call at Folc at 226 E. Olmos Drive on Tuesday. According to Olmos Park City Manager Celia DeLeon, the fire was electrical and is believed to have started from behind a refrigerator at the restaurant. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

DeLeon says the building, which contains three other businesses including sister bar Park Social, sustained considerable smoke damage, so those other businesses were asked by OPFD to call an electrician before reopening. Per DeLeon, the fire was contained to a small area inside the restaurant, but OPFD Fire Chief Linc Surber believes the eatery will be closed for "a couple of months."

Chef Luis Colon reiterated the fire's relatively small footprint.

"It looks a lot worse than it is," Colon said, while noting the smoke damage. He says Park Social should be up and running by tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, the restaurant will remain closed for the time being. Folc opened in September 2014 and became an area favorite for its new American fare. In 2016, Texas Monthly named the Folc Burger the No. 1 burger in the state.

