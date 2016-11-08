Funky Name, Serious Chorizo and Bean Tacos at Jomaremi

click to enlarge

We cruised South Flores Street in search of the next taqueria to write about and passed a half-dozen or so until Jomaremi beckoned. It probably had something to do with its hot pink facade. It’s also next to a La Fiesta grocery store, which has nothing to do with anything.We, being a taco enthusiast buddy of mine and yours truly. This is important to note, because with two stomachs we could order twice the tacos and feel half the guilt.At Jomaremi, we ordered five tacos, but the clear winner was the bean and chorizo on corn. Open the taco and it doesn’t look like much, but don’t let that fool you.The bean and chorizo are melded together so that it becomes its own ingredient. Simple, not greasy and clean — which surprised me. The texture of the whole thing feels like you’re almost eating healthy, though we knew better. Also, this taco looks slightly unappetizing, so I advise you open it for the salsa and then close that baby back up. The flavors of the bean, chorizo and corn together were quite good.The orange and green hot sauces also stood out. The orange was habanero based, but we detected another pepper — perhaps guajillo. It was excellent: tangy, peppery, fresh and HOT. The green, which tasted like pure serrano, was also packed with flavor and heat.The flour tortillas were excellent: fluffy and obviously homemade.The papa ranchera was another hit with its super clean potatoes in tomato/ranchero sauce. The lengua was served with grilled onions and well cooked with a nice beefy flavor. The carne guisada came in smaller chunks and seemed to be more stew than meat and therefore kind of watery. The chilaquiles were pretty good, and not dry.This is a restaurant that doesn’t look like much on the outside or inside. It’s modestly priced: breakfast tacos are 99 cents between 7 and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. After 9 a.m., they range between $1.50-$1.75; add a little extra for accessories like cheese or bacon. It’s also modestly decorated. The attention is obviously placed on the tacos and the service — where it should be.