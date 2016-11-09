Wednesday, November 9, 2016
All-Day Brunch Eatery Will Open Spring 2017
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 1:01 PM
Well, at least we can still enjoy breakfast. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery announced it will open next spring.
First reported by the San Antonio Business Journal
, the Denver-based restaurant chain, which also has locations in California and Arizona, signed a lease in the Quarry for a 4,700-square-foot space this past summer.
The breakfast chain, which has a locations in Austin, will bring dishes such as the pineapple upside down pancakes, breakfast pot pie, and chilaquiles Benedict to the area along with spiced apple mimosas and a morning marg (that I could totally go for right now) with Espolon blanco tequila, orange liqueur, house sour and lime.
Tags: Snooze in San Antonio, All day brunch, Image