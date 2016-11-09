Email
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

All-Day Brunch Eatery Will Open Spring 2017

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 1:01 PM

Well, at least we can still enjoy breakfast. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery announced it will open next spring.

First reported by the San Antonio Business Journal, the Denver-based restaurant chain, which also has locations in California and Arizona, signed a lease in the Quarry for a 4,700-square-foot space this past summer.

The breakfast chain, which has a locations in Austin, will bring dishes such as the pineapple upside down pancakes, breakfast pot pie, and chilaquiles Benedict to the area along with spiced apple mimosas and a morning marg (that I could totally go for right now) with Espolon blanco tequila, orange liqueur, house sour and lime.


