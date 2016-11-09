Chamoy City Limits is Giving Away Free Frio Pies this Weekend

Chamoy City Limits will get a visit from the Travel Channel this Saturday and they'll be giving away free Frito pies to celebrate. And you're invited.Though they can't give the name of which show they'll be filmed for until after production, folks looking for a free treat and $5 raspa specials are welcome to stop by.You can find the food truck from 1-6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12 at Lions Field, 2809 Broadway St., rain or shine. Get their early, Frito pies will only be given out while supplies last. To expedite service, cards won't be accepted, so be sure to come with cash in pocket. And don't forget to smile for the camera!