Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Here's Where You Can Find Fancy Milkshakes This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras

Last month during a live broadcast of KRTU's Live and Local at Paper Tiger with several bands lined up to perform at the inaugural Sound on Sound Fest, show attendees were privy to an especially sweet treat — the first milkshake pop-up in San Antonio. Sweet-tooth sufferers will get a second chance to try the milkshakes this Friday.

Organized by Sara Lauren Hinojosa, owner of honeysuckleteatime, a party and event planning service, the pop-up at Paper Tiger was an exercise in delicious, cutesy excess. Hinojosa, a San Antonio native who spent several years in New York City working with Jean-George's restaurants and event planning, has been a lifelong tea lover.

"I've always loved tea ... my dad would throw us tea parties as kids," Hinojosa said. "And I've always loved baking, so I saw this as an opportunity to do something different."

After relocating to San Antonio, she launched honeysuckle with sister and production assistant Olivia Hinojosa, and has been offering baked goods, candies and other sweets. The pop-up at Paper Tiger, where they served chocolate chai cupcake milkshakes, lavender donut milkshakes and strawberry macaron milkshakes was, unsurprisingly, well-received.
click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/HONEYSUCKLETEATIME

"We didn't anticipate how busy we were going to be, and we were dealing with new equipment," Hinojosa says.

The recipes for the tea-infused creations come from her time in New York City, where she spent many a winter drinking loads of leafy teas ("they come from being cold, drinking lots of tea and baking all the time," she says). And each $8 milkshake is topped with assorted colorful accoutrement such as meringues, sprinkles and chocolate bark. Messy? Yes. But also delicate and delicious at once.

Get your own honeysuckle milkshake this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at West Elm, 201 E. Grayson St.

