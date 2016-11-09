San Antonio 100: Topical Eggs in Purgatory at Alchemy Kombucha and Culture

click to enlarge The Eggs in Purgatory ($10) at Alchemy Kombucha and Culture

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.



Perhaps it is because, as a millennial, I have been called “babied” and “spoiled” by every chinbeard-rubbing adult I have ever encountered, but I have always felt a certain sense of kinship with eggs that have been coddled. It makes sense, then, that I often find myself at Alchemy Kombucha and Culture on the weekends, face deep in a platter of their Eggs in Purgatory ($10).



Though the dish is only available on their brunch menu, the pampered eggs are worth the special visit. The entrée, a vegetarian offering amidst a sea of other vegetable-centric dishes, comes in a shallow convex bowl, bearing two tremulous eggs swathed in an aromatic tomato sauce with brittle crostini on the side. Though the delicate white orbs are cooked with finesse to perfection, and the crostini adds the perfect crack to combat the liquidity of the dish, what makes the Eggs in Purgatory really sing is the curried tomato sauce.



click to enlarge

Sous chef Marcos Rafael Jorge begins by sweating onions and

julienned carrots, before then adding tomatoes that were house-canned the

season before. Once the base reduces, the chef adds curry powder, brown sugar,

salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon to the mix, taking the stew in a distinctly South

Indian direction. Two eggs are added, the dish saddles into the oven until

yolks are barely set, and then the platter arrives at your table.





The most distinct notes are curry and cinnamon, whose dusky

sweetness plays with the brown sugar to give the dish the amber notes of maple

syrup. Combined with the acidity of the tomatoes though, and then pinched with

the sharply purple notes of Thai basil, the sweetness plays nice, a soft

undercurrent that smells like a spice cabinet. Scooped onto a snapped-off end

of toasted bread, the result is warm, sweet, deep, and earthy, and it’s exactly

what you need on a cool morning at Alchemy.