Thursday, November 10, 2016

2017 San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo Lineup Features Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Fifth Harmony

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO STOCKSHOW AND RODEO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo

The San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo shared its upcoming 2017 lineup early this morning.

On the schedule for next year's rodeo, which will run February 9 through 26, are Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Maddie & Tae, for King & Country, Chris Young, Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Janson, Dan + Shay, Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Fifth Harmony, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Huey Lewis and the News, and finally Xtreme Bulls with Aaron Watson.

Artists for February 13, 18, 24 and 25 are still to be declared.

Tickets are available at sarodeo.com, SA Rodeo app, by phone at 1-877-63-RODEO (76336), or at the Rodeo Ticket Office (located at the Southwest Corner of the AT&T Center). Ticket office hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.


